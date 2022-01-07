Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires 235 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.35.

UNP traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $253.23. 9,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,099. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $254.71. The company has a market cap of $162.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

