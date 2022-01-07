Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.86. 16,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,403. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.83. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $78.33 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

