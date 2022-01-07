Capital Planning Advisors LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 294.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,831 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after acquiring an additional 332,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after acquiring an additional 181,637 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,390,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,152,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $275.55. 387,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,168,566. The firm has a market cap of $688.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,000,012 shares of company stock valued at $314,768,610. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

