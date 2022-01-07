Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Amundi bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $449,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 691,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 555,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $241.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

