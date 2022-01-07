Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 810 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% during the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,197,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $306.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,376. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.