Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Holdings Decreased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Capri by 239.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Capri by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Capri by 10.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 821,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,764,000 after acquiring an additional 76,715 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capri by 28.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Capri by 1,833.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CPRI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.74.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

