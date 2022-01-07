Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the second quarter worth $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter worth $69,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.74.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.10. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. Capri’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

