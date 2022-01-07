Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:CDYCF opened at $0.11 on Friday. Cardero Resource has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.
About Cardero Resource
