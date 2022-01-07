Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CDYCF opened at $0.11 on Friday. Cardero Resource has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

About Cardero Resource

Cardero Resource Corp. is an exploration resource company, which focusses on building a base metals exploration and development. Its projects include Zonia Copper Oxide Project, Silver Queen Property and Copper Fundamentals. The company was founded by Hendrik van Alphen in December 31, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

