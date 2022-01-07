CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Peter Maag Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $444,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $416,200.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $494,000.00.

CDNA stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.83 and a beta of 0.58.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 62,172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,526 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,421,000 after purchasing an additional 684,171 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 996.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 494,554 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 920,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,331,000 after acquiring an additional 399,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CareDx by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after acquiring an additional 362,771 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

