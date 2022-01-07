CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $280.88 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will report $280.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $278.68 million to $283.60 million. CarGurus reported sales of $151.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $892.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $890.71 million to $895.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of CARG stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.85. 46,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,806. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.74. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $39.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $951,871.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 634,234 shares of company stock worth $22,954,957. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CarGurus by 31.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,266 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,167,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 5.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,138,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,169,000 after acquiring an additional 102,883 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 1,795.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,198,000 after buying an additional 1,885,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

