Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,920 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Gladstone Land worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAND. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,330,000 after acquiring an additional 156,400 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Gladstone Land by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -93.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.57. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $35.08.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0452 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -154.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAND. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

