Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $383.47 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $394.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

