Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys 325 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,827 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after acquiring an additional 85,588 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,144 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 658,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,491,000 after acquiring an additional 145,291 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $42.20 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.81.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.