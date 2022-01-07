Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,827,000 after buying an additional 360,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,775,000 after buying an additional 252,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,194,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,906,000 after purchasing an additional 216,576 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $114.35 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.30.

