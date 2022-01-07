Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,233 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

Shares of FDX opened at $263.19 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.44. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.