Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,683 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.9% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,118,459,000 after buying an additional 2,327,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after buying an additional 2,080,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

NYSE:XOM opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.70 billion, a PE ratio of -49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

