CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s 5th Largest Position

Check Capital Management Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for about 3.1% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned about 0.32% of CarMax worth $66,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 2.2% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 15.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in CarMax by 136.1% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 2.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax stock opened at $119.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.45.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

