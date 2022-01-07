Casper Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.02 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $361.80 million and $18.02 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00060500 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00077931 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.05 or 0.07632914 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00075813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,900.92 or 0.99881631 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007351 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,586,773,232 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,788,449 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

