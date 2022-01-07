Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.88% from the company’s previous close.

CSTL has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $712,663.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $168,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock worth $2,105,952 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

