Castle (CSTL) Price Up 103.7% This Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Castle has traded 103.7% higher against the US dollar. Castle has a total market capitalization of $27,220.30 and approximately $14.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.11 or 0.00319515 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00016372 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009128 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000948 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00018620 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Castle Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

