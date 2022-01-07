Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 765,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Catalent worth $101,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 37.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 11.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTLT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Catalent stock opened at $116.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.51. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.86 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,009,036 shares of company stock valued at $389,069,498. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

