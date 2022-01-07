Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $303.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.08. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $178.00 and a 1-year high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.80 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 20.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

