CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Trading 1.3% Higher

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) shares shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05. 950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.44%.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

