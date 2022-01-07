Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $125.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.69.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

