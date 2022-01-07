CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,907,944 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $206.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $128.58 and a 1-year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

