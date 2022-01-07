Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) fell 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.79. 3,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 201,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,353,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth $12,964,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000.

About Cellebrite DI

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

