Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) fell 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.79. 3,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 201,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,353,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth $12,964,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000.
About Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)
TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
