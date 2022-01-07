Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 4,946 shares.The stock last traded at $6.50 and had previously closed at $6.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $551.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $125.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.81 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 143,420 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

