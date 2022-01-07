Centamin (LON:CEY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 112 ($1.51) target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 104 ($1.40). Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.19) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centamin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 118 ($1.59).

Shares of Centamin stock opened at GBX 86.82 ($1.17) on Thursday. Centamin has a 52-week low of GBX 80.42 ($1.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 135.05 ($1.82). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 96.89. The company has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.65.

In other news, insider Mark Bankes bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($33,998.11).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

