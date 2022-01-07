Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Raised to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00.
About Centerra Gold
Featured Article: News Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.