Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Raised to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

