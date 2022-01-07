Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Trading Down 8.8%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF)’s stock price traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.85. 773 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPWHF. HSBC began coverage on Ceres Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ceres Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ceres Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56.

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.