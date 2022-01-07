Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,657 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.16 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.69.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $858,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,728 shares of company stock worth $58,659,092 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

