Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 54,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of America by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 49,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $47.33. 676,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,650,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $387.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

