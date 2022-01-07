Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $178.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.39 and a 200 day moving average of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.