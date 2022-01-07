Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 102.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 1.7% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 629,359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,128,000 after acquiring an additional 679,708 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,034.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 186,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after acquiring an additional 177,384 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 345,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after acquiring an additional 138,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after acquiring an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter.

SDY traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $130.58. 31,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.81. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $104.98 and a twelve month high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

