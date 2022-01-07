Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after purchasing an additional 735,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after buying an additional 8,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,027,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,941,000 after buying an additional 77,801 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.49.

NYSE:C traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.66. 331,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,653,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $129.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.