Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 22 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

GOOGL stock traded up $17.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,772.56. 34,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,696.10 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,919.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,782.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.