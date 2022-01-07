Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 231 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after buying an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,118,459,000 after buying an additional 2,327,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after buying an additional 2,080,871 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

XOM stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,293,098. The company has a market cap of $286.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $67.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

