CertiK (CTK) Price Hits $1.51 on Top Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00003546 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CertiK has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. CertiK has a market cap of $93.92 million and $10.63 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00060528 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00069833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.59 or 0.07617198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00074002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,035.63 or 0.98990412 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007759 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 62,377,513 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars.

