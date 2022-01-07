CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the November 30th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFV. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the third quarter worth about $176,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFV stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,434. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $10.59.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

