Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $20,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $333.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $249.48 and a one year high of $460.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $374.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

