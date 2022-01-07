Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $50,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after buying an additional 356,510 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,703,000. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,204,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,996,000 after purchasing an additional 172,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $776.00.

CHTR opened at $628.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $660.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $716.94. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $585.45 and a 52-week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

