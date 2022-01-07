Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 32,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $103.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.12. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $109.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.277 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

