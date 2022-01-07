Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 1.11% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,550,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,081,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the third quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FXY opened at $80.97 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 52 week low of $80.68 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.01.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

