Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average of $64.09. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $68.08.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

