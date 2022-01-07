Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

TXN stock opened at $186.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.07.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

