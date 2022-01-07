Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 137 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $222.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

