Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Wedbush lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $16,910,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 799,415 shares of company stock worth $264,680,095. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $332.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.76. The stock has a market cap of $924.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

