Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 2,210 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.8% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $60.92 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $256.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.