Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned about 1.11% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FXY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 22.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000.

FXY stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.01. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 1 year low of $80.68 and a 1 year high of $91.23.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

