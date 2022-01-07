Check Capital Management Inc. CA Sells 2,762 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics makes up approximately 1.2% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $25,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $224,881,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after buying an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after buying an additional 475,437 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 166.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,944,000 after buying an additional 378,585 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 48.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,358,000 after buying an additional 239,200 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DGX opened at $157.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.23 and a 200 day moving average of $148.48. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.46.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

